SAN FRANCISCO—A 19-year-old UC Berkeley student, Sydney West from Chapel Hill, has been missing since September 30, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced. On social media, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“West has lived in San Francisco since late August. Her last known location is near Chrissy Field, closed to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. “Syd,” as she likes to be called, is likely wearing dark shorts, slip-on Vans with her hair in a ponytail. She is 5’10”, 130 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair as she may be carrying a black backpack.”

A statement from West’s parents via Facebook reads:

“We are asking anyone who has any information about our daughter Sydney to please contact the investigators. We are anxious to have our daughter found safe and brought home.”

West’s disappearance has been reported to the San Francisco Police Department and the information was entered into National Crime Information Center (NCIC). The SFPD transferred the case to the Missing Person Section of the Special Victim’s Unit. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone in North Carolina who had recent contact with West to call Investigator Ashley Woodlief at (919) 245-2909 or contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444.