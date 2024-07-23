SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, July 21, the San Francisco Police Department reported that a missing hiker, Kelley Guest, 76, was found deceased in Marin County on Saturday, July 20 by Marin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

“We want to thank the Marin County Sheriff’s Department, Marin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, and the volunteers who helped assist in the search. The San Francisco Police Department’s thoughts and prayers go out to the family and community of Kelley Guest at this time,” the SFPD said in a statement.

He was last seen on July 14, at approximately 2 p.m., on the 1000 block of Chesnut Street. He was later reportedly seen on July 15, at approximately 8:10 a.m., exiting the Golden Gate Ferry in Sausalito, CA. Guest is an avid hiker in and around the southern portion of the Marin Headlands and surrounding areas. Marin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is currently conducting searches in and around those areas.

Authorities are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD