SAN FRANCISCO—On July 21, the SFPD reported that on July 19, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers from Tenderloin Station responded to the unit block of 6th Street regarding a possible shooting.

The SFPD reported that once officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult female suffering from stab wounds and an adult male with gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid to both victims and medics transported them to a local hospital. The male died from injuries he sustained at the hospital. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip Iine TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.