SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, July 22, the San Francisco Police Department reported that an Officer-Involved Shooting that transpired in the Northern District is under investigation.

The SFPD reported on July 21, at approximately 11:56 p.m., uniformed officers with the SFPD responded to the area of Willow Street and Van Ness Avenue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred on the unit block of McAllister Street.

Officers attempted to make contact with a man armed with a firearm. During the encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The armed male was struck by gunfire. Officers rendered aid and paramedics responded to the scene. The male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died. The name and age of the individual has not yet been disclosed to the public.

This incident is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office; the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD); the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (ME); the San Francisco Police Department Internal Affairs Division (IAD); and the Department of Police Accountability (DPA).

All information is preliminary and could be subject to change. This remains an open and active investigation. Additional details will be released as it becomes available. As part of SFPD’s commitment to transparency and accountability, a town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within ten days.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.