SAN FRANCISO—A San Francisco man who was reported missing on Saturday, February 26 was found safe on Monday, February 28. Mike Lum as noted by the SFPD was last seen at 10 a.m. on MUNI Line 29. His home is located on the 200 block of Dorland Street in the Mission District.

He was described as an 85-year-old Asian male, 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, gray striped shirt, and dark jeans.

He was found just before Midnight near Chase Center. The SFPD tweeted “Thank you everyone for looking.”