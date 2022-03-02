SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested two juveniles in connection to a string of robberies in the region. On February 23, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers from Mission Station responded to the 200 block of Vicksburg Street about a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim who was robbed by two unknown male suspects. The suspects approached the victim and rummaged through the victim’s pockets. The suspects stole the victim’s property and fled the scene in a black SUV. Officers searched the region for the suspects, but they were able to elude authorities

At approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Church and 26th Streets regarding a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim who was robbed by two unknown male suspects. The suspects exited a black SUV and approached the victim, similar to the first robbery. They forcefully pushed the victim to the ground, punched the victim multiple times, and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a black SUV.

At approximately 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of 22nd Street regarding a robbery with a gun. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim who was robbed by two unknown suspects. The suspects exited a black SUV, chased the victim, and threatened to use a gun taking the victim’s property and fleeing in the black SUV.

At approximately 10:33 p.m., officers spotted a black SUV in the area of Mission and 25th Streets that matched the robbery suspects’ vehicle. Authorities performed a traffic stop and detained the occupants without incident. During the course of the investigation, patrol officers identified the suspects and developed probable cause that connected the suspects to the three above-listed robberies. The suspects were placed under arrest.

The suspects were identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile from San Francisco, a 14-year-old male juvenile from San Francisco, and David Hall, 20, of Richmond. The juveniles were booked at Juvenile Justice Center for felony robbery 211 PC and felony conspiracy 182 PC. Hall was booked at San Francisco County Jail for felony robbery 211 PC, felony conspiracy 182 PC, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor 272 PC.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.