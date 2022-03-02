SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the hit-and-run driver who struck a bicyclist and fled the scene on February 11. At approximately 12:35 am, a hit and run traffic collision occurred on 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue. The victim, whose name has not been disclosed to the public sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black Nissan Altima sedan, with a model year between 2013 and 2016. The vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper on the passenger’s side and was last seen traveling southbound on 3rd Street, to westbound Galvez Avenue to southbound Phelps Street.

A stock photo of a 2015 Nissan Altima sedan was released by the San Francisco Police Department as a reference.

Investigators are asking anyone with details – including cell phone or surveillance camera video – regarding the incident to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.