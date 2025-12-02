SAN FRANCISCO—As of Monday, November 24, the San Francisco Police Department have not made any arrests into a virtual bank robbery.

On November 22, at 6:45 p.m., officers of the San Francisco Police Department were alerted to a call of a home-invasion robbery. The victim acquired minor, non-life-threatening injuries, as checked out by the paramedics, but police officers reported that the victim lost his finances.

In 90 minutes, the suspect drained the resident of his cryptocurrency accounts, worth an estimated $11 million. During the home-invasion robbery, the suspect brandished a gun, used duct tape in order to tie up the resident so that the suspect could be physically restrained while stealing his cellular phone and laptop. The suspect forced his captive to give him access to his cryptocurrency accounts, which included Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Early that morning, the suspect approached a resident on Dorland Street in the Mission Delores Neighborhood under the guise of a ‘UPS’ – affiliated delivery person, carrying a white container for a person named ‘Joshua.’ The suspect was partially covered-up in dark attire of dark clothing, which included sunglasses, a dark hoodie and a dark mask.