SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, November 26 at 9:30 p.m. police officers from the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to the 2,100 block of Geneva Avenue in the Outer Mission District because of a shooting incident.

Upon arrival at the crime scene, police officers found an adult male victim to be suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They quickly provided first aid until Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) arrived to transfer the victim to a hospital in close proximity to where the incident occurred for further medical treatment. The condition of the victim was non-life-threatening.

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the case of of what led to the physical altercation. There have not been any arrests made so far in regards to this case.

Anyone with information in regards to the case, should contact the anonymous tip lines of the San Francisco Police Department by calling (415) 575-4444 or sending a text message to the Text-A-Tip Hotline at TIP411 by starting the message with ‘SFPD.’