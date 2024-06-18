SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 17, the San Francisco Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Mission District.

The SFPD reported on Saturday, June 15, at approximately 4:06 a.m. officers from Mission Station responded to the unit block of Wiese St. regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and medics arrived on scene and transported the victim for life-threatening injuries, where they later died. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.