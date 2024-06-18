SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, June 14, the San Francisco Police Department announced that arrests have been made against two Mission District narcotics dealers. The SFPD reported on May 30, 2024, plainclothes officers assigned to Mission Station along with assistance from plainclothes officers assigned to Taraval Station conducted a search warrant for a vehicle in the area of 17th and Shotwell Streets. The vehicle was related to an ongoing narcotics investigation that stemmed from a tip provided to SFPD by a community member.

Robert Pritchard, 46, and Ronald Butera, 46, were located inside the vehicle and taken into custody. Officers located and seized the following from inside the vehicle: large quantities of suspected narcotics including approximately 3 kilos of cocaine HCL, ketamine, mushrooms, acid, suspected MDMA, methamphetamine, and various other prescription narcotics as well as over $600,000 in U.S. currency.

Pritchard was transported and booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charges of three counts of transportation of methamphetamine for sale (11379.3 H&S), possession for sale of a controlled substance (11351 H&S), substance exceeding 1 kilogram by weight (11370.4(B)(1) H&S), possession of methamphetamine for sale (11378 H&S) and sale or transportation of a controlled substance (11352 H&S).

Butera was transported and booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charges of sale or transportation of a controlled substance (11352(a) H&S) and possession for sale of a controlled substance (11379.2 H&S) as well as an outstanding warrant.

“Mission Station is grateful for the information provided by the community. As a result of working together, suspected drug dealers and an abundance of various narcotics – likely destined for the streets of San Francisco – were removed,” said Captain Thomas Harvey, Commanding Officer of Mission Station.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.