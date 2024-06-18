SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 17, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed that a total of 57 arrests were made on June 12 during a one-day law enforcement operation around the Tenderloin District, focusing on fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants.

The operation occurred throughout the day Wednesday and was led by the city’s Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC). Out of the 57 arrests – 43 individuals had arrest warrants. During the arrests officers located and seized various suspected narcotics from those arrested, including Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine.

Wednesday’s operation included SFPD officers from the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET), Narcotics Unit, Narcotics Drug Recognition Expert Team, Tenderloin Station Patrol, Tenderloin Station Violence Reduction Team (VRT), and the Tenderloin Plainclothes Team.

The SFPD would like to thank the San Franciso Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, who were instrumental partners in this operation. We will continue to prioritize efforts to address the drug crisis in our city by taking wanted suspects off our streets and holding individuals who sell illegal narcotics accountable.

Mayor London Breed launched the DMACC in May 2023. The effort combines city, state, and federal resources to dismantle the drug markets in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

Although arrests have been made, these investigations remain open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.