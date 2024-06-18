San Francisco, CA – A cyclist who tragically died after a collision with a parked city vehicle in Bayview has been identified as 70-year-old Steven Bassett of San Francisco, according to The San Francisco Standard.

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at approximately 9:30 AM at the intersection of Newhall Street and Fairfax Avenue. The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) confirmed that one of their vehicles was involved in the fatal accident.

Emergency responders transported Bassett to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The San Francisco Police Department has launched an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition reported that the cyclist was “doored” by the parked vehicle. Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents the Bayview area, has not yet responded to requests for comment on the incident.

Duty of Care Toward Bicyclists

Drivers owe a “Duty of Care” to bicyclists regardless of where they encounter them. This legal obligation arises from the fact that bicyclists have less protection while navigating alongside heavier and faster vehicles like cars, trucks, and SUVs. Motorists are required by law to be vigilant on the roads, in all mirrors and blind spots, for any nearby riders. Drivers must be prepared to brake to avoid any potential collisions.

Moreover, drivers must immediately stop in the event of a collision to seek prompt medical attention for the bicyclist or pedestrian. Staying at the scene, activating hazard lights, and blocking traffic can also help prevent further harm by reducing the risk of the victim being struck by oncoming motorists who might not see an injured bicyclist on the road.

Wrongful Death Claims

No amount of money can bring back loved ones lost in a vehicular fatality. However, the emotional toll of such a loss is often compounded by the financial burden that falls on surviving family members.

Filing a Wrongful Death claim with the insurance provider of those who bear even partial liability can provide compensation to help cover medical expenses, burial costs, and the loss of support for the deceased’s dependents.

Insurance companies have a vested interest in minimizing the payouts for claims. Therefore, the expertise of a skilled personal injury attorney is crucial in securing fair compensation and justice for the deceased.