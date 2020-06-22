SAN FRANCISCO—The Monterey Bay Aquarium is set to reopen next month in July, with some new safety guidelines in place. On July 13, the aquarium will reopen to the general public, and ticket sales will begin online on July 1. The aquarium will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will have entry time slots every half-hour. Both members and visitors must reserve a specific entry date and time online prior to their visit, as tickets will not be available at the Main Entrance.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium closed in March following California’s shelter-in-place order, but in the meantime they have been using cameras to do live streams of the animals on their website during the closure.

The opening next month will come with some new changes: less people will be allowed in the building to allow for social distancing, face coverings will be required for all visitors, and galleries will feature one-way paths to control traffic better. The aquarium will also offer food services at The Cafe, with a dining area that features extra space so that groups can stay safely distanced from other visitors.

Visit montereybayaquarium.org for updates, and to reserve tickets.