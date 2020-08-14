SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, August 13, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors sanctioned an ordinance to mandate both the Department of Public Health and Sheriff’s Department to incorporate more plant-based food options into the meals being served at their facilities.

Hospitals in San Francisco will be replacing meat with plant-based food options for a minimum of 15 percent of their meals by the year 2023. Additionally, the Board of Supervisors is having 50 percent of the meat products in jails be replaced with plant-based food options by the year 2024.

More Plant-Based Options To Be Served At SF Facilities was originally published on San Francisco News