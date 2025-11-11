SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, November 9, at 4:27 pm, officers from the San Francisco Police Department at Market Street and O’Farrell Street in Union Square were called to the scene after a boisterous off-leash dog bit a female pedestrian. The first victim of the homeless pet dog’s bite received medical treatment.

While officers helped the pedestrian, they did not assist the homeless man and his pet dog. They proceeded to confront the late 30s to early 40s individual at around 4:30 p.m., trying to hold back the man and secure his dog. According to a long-time street performer, the dog was running west on Market Street, right after the man went down. The dog, a male German shepherd husky mix, continued barking at officers.

The man received a gunshot wound to his left leg, after running from officers and is is expected to recover after being hospitalized. The animal returned to where his owner had been gunned down to bite an officer on the right leg, which he is expected to recover from. When the dog moved towards the officers, he was shot in his right front leg, which was treated by a veterinarian at Animal Care and Control (ACC), and they took the animal into custody.

The aftermath was recorded on Citizen App and personal cell phones that depict downtown shoppers and other bystanders behind yellow crime scene tape. Law enforcement asked locals to avoid Market Street and O’Farrell Street and Muni buses to make detours because paramedics were arriving on the scene.

As of now SFPD, SF District Attorney’s Office and Police Accountability are investigating this incident.