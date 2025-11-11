SAN FRANCISCO—Stratford School is a private school with four San Francisco campuses in different grade levels which include: Stratford School – 14th Avenue and Stratford School – Middle School on Francis Street among others. It will close the Stratford – 14th Avenue Campus in Richmond District at the end of the current school year.

Before November 2025, Stratford School – 14th Avenue Campus had a popular Mandarin immersion program. The staff and parents at the school were not aware of a possible closure being discussed. On Thursday, November 6, Spring Education Group informed parents and staff Stratford School – 14th Avenue will close for the final time at the end of the current school term.

At the 14th Avenue Campus, tuition fees for the year-long program are approximately $30,440. The kindergarten class goes for $25,940 or approximately $27,920 for Mandarin Bilingual. For elementary school from first grade to fifth grade, it is $27,870 or $29,870 for Mandarin Bilingual.

After announcing the school’s closure, on November 6, angry parents started a petition with Hilary Ong, a concerned parent and member of the school community, spearheaded a Change.org petition, advocating for the prevention of the school, transparency and urging corporate staff to discuss with staff, families and city officials in finding a solution.

Currently, the petition has garnered 336 verified signatures. The petition proposes are:

-Stratford School – 14th Avenue Campus’ halt the closure.

-Organize a town-hall meeting with ownership and leadership.

-Provide a concrete transition plan for both staff and students, including Mandarin immersion program

The petition link is at Change.org: https://www.change.org/p/halt-closure-of-stratford-san-francisco-14th-avenue-campus-and-demand-transparency?source_location=local_page&pt=AVBldGl0aW9uAMUcQh0AAAAAaQ10uZqdAn44MzY0OTE1Yw%3D%3D.