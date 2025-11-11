SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, November 8, at approximately 8:53 p.m., police officers from the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Fulton Street and the Great Highway. That is close proximity to a Safeway supermarket in the Outer Richmond of Ocean Beach, during a large public gathering.

Police officers arrived at the scene to find one adult male seriously wounded with life-threatening injuries. He is now in critical condition, while four other youths had non-life-threatening injuries, and are now in stable condition after being administered first aid at the scene. They were transferred to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital’s Trauma Unit. The ages of the victims range from 15 to 35, including three males and two females.

The isolated shooting incident was triggered from a fight, that posed no threat to the general public.

As of Monday, November 10, the suspects are sill at-large. The San Francisco Police Department cordoned off the area where the shooting occurred pending further police investigation. If anyone has any leads on the incident call the San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous tip hotlines at either (415) 575-4444 or leave a Text-A-Tip at TIP411, beginning the message with ‘SFPD.’