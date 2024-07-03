Half Moon Bay, CA — On Monday, June 1, 2024, a motorcyclist lost their life after colliding with a guard rail on state Highway 1, according to KRON.

The incident occurred around 7:30 PM on Monday. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on the scenic coastal highway near Bayhill Road. Unfortunately, they failed to navigate a curve in the road and struck a guardrail. The force of the impact ejected the rider from the motorcycle, resulting in fatal injuries.

The identity of the motorcyclist is currently being withheld as authorities work to notify the next of kin. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The area around Bayhill Road is known for its picturesque views and challenging curves, which require careful attention and control from all drivers.

The CHP urges anyone with additional information about the accident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

