SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 2, the San Francisco Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that at 7:10 p.m. that the California Highway Patrol helped rescue an adult with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A San Francisco Fire Department helicopter rescue technician on board the California patrol helicopter provided paramedic care to the individual who was injured.

Officials airlifted the individual to an awaiting San Francisco Fire Department ambulance and transported the victim to a local hospital. No additional details about what led to the injuries has been disclosed to the public.