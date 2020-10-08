SAN FRANCISCO—The National Association of Theatre Owners of California/Nevada (“NATO of CA/NV”) membership agreed unanimously to remain closed in San Francisco, while the city allowed movie theaters to reopen on Wednesday, October 7.

In the statement issued by NATO, they are “grateful that San Francisco city officials are reopening theatres in the city,” the solution proposed by San Francisco County for reopening seems economically impossible and it “significantly limits the moviegoing experience for our audiences.”

On October 7, San Francisco announced movie theatres could reopen at 50 percent capacity or up to 200 people, since it met the state’s guidelines for the “orange tier.” There are 40 counties in California which already reopened theaters with full concession sales.

On the other hand, Milton Moritz, President and CEO of NATO of CA/NV stated on October 7, “Our members have taken the steps to meet or exceed expert-backed health and safety measures, and we ask that the city reconsider its reopening plan so our theatres can, once again, serve our San Francisco community.”

NATO of CA/NV’s main concerns include the 25 percent limit on capacity. It is asking that San Francisco remain consistent with how they are allowing other businesses to reopen, claiming that theaters in San Francisco have been making measures to keep the audience and workers’ safety and ensure the safety and health. The protocol includes wearing masks at all times, social distancing, air filtration, and selling mobile tickets.