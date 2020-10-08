SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. The incident took place early on Friday, October 2.

According to a press release from the SFPD, at around 4:50 a.m. the driver struck a pedestrian near Cesar Chavez Street and Evans Avenue. The San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of a person lying in the road, and when authorities arrived on the scene, they found the victim lying motionless on the street, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is described as a female, here age has not been disclosed to the public.

Authorities have released minimal information about the incident, and declined to comment further. Details about the type of vehicle, a description of the suspect, or identity of the victim have not been revealed.

“Residents and business owners in the area are asked to check their surveillance camera systems for possible images of the suspect vehicle,” the SFPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident can call the SFPD’s anonymous Tip Line at 415 575 4444, or text “SFPD” to TIP411.

According to visionzerosf.org, about 30 people each year are struck and killed in San Francisco, and over 200 more are seriously injured while traveling on city streets. The City and County of San Francisco adopted Vision Zero as a policy in 2014, with a mission to “build better and safer streets, educate the public on traffic safety, enforce traffic laws, and adopt policy changes that save lives,” according to their mission statement.

Following Friday’s accident, the SFPD asked drivers to slow down on city streets, and obey all traffic laws to help minimize accidents.