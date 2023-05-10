SAN FRANCISCO—Several known gang members have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department after multiple search warrants were served recently in the region. The SFPD reported starting in 2023, members of SFPD’s Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) and the Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) have led a lengthy investigation into a criminal street gang based in San Francisco, but has ties throughout the Bay Area region. They are known to have committed multiple violent and property crimes in the Bay Area.

Through a coordinated effort between the San Francisco Police Department and several bay area law enforcement agencies, multiple search and arrest warrants were obtained and served for members of the local criminal street gang.

On April 19, SFPD members of CVRT and CGIC located Maurkece Johns, 29, of San Francisco, in the area of Harbor Road and Bertha Avenue where he fled officers on foot. After a brief pursuit, officers placed Johns into custody. Officers served a search warrant at Johns’ residence which resulted in the seizure of two firearms, ammunition, and other evidence related to the investigation. Johns was transported and booked at San Francisco County Jail for multiple gun-related charges and resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC).

On April 27, officers from the CVRT and CGIC team, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, simultaneously served six search warrants throughout the Bay Area that resulted in four additional arrests, and the seizure of multiple firearms, firearm accessories, ammunition, and other evidence related to the investigation.

The suspects were identified as Eric Jones, 29, of Concord, CA, Dajaun Menifee, 34, of Hercules, Johnnie Leonard, 23, of Alameda, and Kameron Kaywood, 34, of San Ramon.

Jones was booked at San Francisco County Jail for an outstanding San Francisco warrant for five counts of auto burglary (459 2nd PC) and for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm (2900(a)(1) PC).

Menifee was booked at Martinez County Jail for an outstanding warrant out of Oakland for numerous firearm-related charges. He was also booked for additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), possession of a firearm while on probation (29815(a) PC), felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a) PC), two counts of possession of a large capacity magazine (32310 (a) PC), possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle (25850(c)(1) PC), and two counts of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person (29825(a) PC).

Leonard was booked at Santa Rita County Jail for an outstanding warrant out of Oakland for numerous firearm-related charges and gang enhancement (186.22(a) PC). He was also booked for an additional charge of possession of a large-capacity magazine (32310 PC).

Kaywood was booked at Alameda County Jail for an outstanding warrant out of Contra Costa County for numerous firearm-related charges. He was also booked for additional charges of possession of an assault rifle (30605(a) PC), possession of a firearm when convicted of a violent crime (29900(a)(1) PC), felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), two counts of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person (29825(a) PC), felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a) PC), and possession of a large capacity magazine (32310(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.