SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, July 29, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced they arrested a suspect responsible for an assault on a Muni bus. The SFPD uploaded a statement with details via their website.

According to the statement, on Saturday, July 25, officers were at Market Street and Drumm Street discussing a “physical altercation” which occurred on a Muni bus. The victim has been identified as a male. The victim was sitting in the Muni bus while an argument occurred between him and another male that turned into a physical confrontation.

“During the argument, the male spat on the victim’s face and punched the victim multiple times, which caused fractures to the victim’s face. During the assault, the victim grabbed the suspect’s hair which stopped the attack. The suspect exited the bus and fled on another MUNI bus that left the scene,” reads a statement from the SFPD website.

The suspect was identified as Jacob Burton, 22. On Tuesday, July 28, about 9:16 a.m., an SFPD officer located the suspect on the unit block of Turk Street and took him into custody.

He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)(1) PC), aggravated battery causing serious injury (243(d) PC), and inflicting great bodily injury (12022.7(a) PC).