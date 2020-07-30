MILWAUKEE—Milwaukee Police is currently seeking help in identifying the suspect of the Bernell Trammell shooting, which happened on Thursday, July 23, on East Wright Street in the city of Milwaukee.

Bernell Trammell, the victim, 60, was killed outside his own business at around 12:31 p.m. The shooting happened at the 900 block of E. Wright Street in the Riverwest community in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trammell ran “eXpressions Journal”, a small publication for many years. He created a channel on YouTube called “eXpressions Journal Publications LLC”. Besides running the publisher, Trammell also made large signs. Adebisi Agoro, a local blogger told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Trammell had many signs in his store, including signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and President Donald Trump’s re-election.

“I didn’t see him being mean or violent at all toward anybody while he was outside with his signs. He’d be on his bike. I’d see him pretty much daily,” said Agoro to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

According to the Police, the suspect is described as a man, around age 30, with white shoes. He used a black bike for transportation. Milwaukee Police have posted the suspect’s pictures via Twitter.

On Monday, July 27, Milwaukee Police indicated that the incident is under investigation and the motive of the shooting has not been determined. They ask people who have any information about the suspect to call them at 414.935.7360 or the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414.224.TIPS. Tips might lead to a cash reward.