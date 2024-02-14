KANSAS CITY, MO—Multiple people were injured during a shooting at a parade for Super Bowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, February 14. Authorities have disclosed that 2 people have been taken into custody, 1 person was killed and multiple people were injured during the incident. Videos on social media depict people assisting to provide CPR to individuals who were injured as a result of the shooting.

The shooting erupted shortly after Chiefs players, Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tight End Travis Kelce addressed the crowd at Union Station. Officials urged individuals at the event to leave the region immediately as they commenced their investigation. Patrons at the event helped track down and apprehend the individuals who were believed to be involved in the shooting that transpired.

“Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area,” the Kansas City Police Department posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Officers were in the vicinity as the shooting erupted.

The Kansas City Chiefs were celebrating with a parade after their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, NV at Super Bowl LVIII. It is the second consecutive Super Bowl victory for Kansas City after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

During a press conference, Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed that the KC Chiefs organization was sending prayers to their fans and anyone injured during the shooting. Lucas stated as the shooting commenced, “I ran and ran for safety.”

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves stated:

“Shots fired on the Westside of Union Station…rendered life-sustaining aid to the victims. One victim is deceased. Officers ran towards danger. Officers were there to keep people safe. I am angry at what happened today.” Graves noted that more than 800 officers were at the parade when the shooting unfolded.

At least 10-15 were injured noted Police Chief Graves during a press conference. She was not able to disclose the condition of any of the victims. The name of the deceased victim has not been revealed to the public. Authorities are still investigating the incident, as a motive for the shooting has not been disclosed to the public.