SAN FRANCISCO—On February 9, the SF District Attorney’s Office announced they obtained a conviction against Fernando Aguilar, 31, of Oakland, after a trial by jury for drug dealing in the Tenderloin District. He was convicted of possession for sale fentanyl (H&S 11351), and methamphetamine (H&S 11378).

“I would like to thank the jury for their service,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “The jury’s verdict holds Mr. Aguilar accountable for peddling death on our streets. My office will continue to do everything we can, in partnership with all levels of government, to curb the unabashed drug dealing that has wreaked havoc in neighborhoods.”

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on July 31, 2023, the defendant was arrested by officers engaged in a spotting operation on the 600 block of Eddy Street. Police recovered 88.5g of fentanyl, 9.9g of methamphetamine, and $635 in U.S. currency from Mr. Aguilar.

The case against Aguilar was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Henry Gage III, with assistance from paralegal Rayna Bryan. Prosecutors were able to put on a strong case thanks to the dedication of officers and staff from the San Francisco Police Department’s Narcotics team members.

“San Franciscans are willing and able to hold fentanyl dealers accountable for their actions,” said Assistant District Attorney Henry Gage III. “Anyone who thinks they can come to this city and peddle poison should reconsider.”

In 2023, the District Attorney’s Office was presented with and filed the most felony narcotics cases since 2018 with 998 cases presented and 867 cases filed. In 2023, there were 323 convictions or guilty pleas to another felony charge in felony narcotic cases, including two convictions after trial by jury.

Through February 1, 2024, the SFDA’s Office has been presented with 83 felony narcotics cases and filed 79 cases. Year to date there have been 50 felony narcotics convictions or guilty pleas to another felony charge in felony narcotics cases.

Aguilar is currently in custody pending sentencing. He faces more than four years in prison for his crimes. A sentencing date will be scheduled on March 4, 2024.