DELAWARE—On the morning of June 11, the District Court of Delaware returned its verdict. Robert “Hunter” Biden, 54, the son of President, Joe Biden, has been convicted on all three felony gun charges filed against him.

A jury of his peers found Hunter Biden guilty of being an addict in possession of a firearm. He lied on his application, by making false statements and deceiving the gun dealer he purchased his firearm from.

As the verdict was read in court, Hunter nodded his head and said nothing. He patted his attorney, Abbe Lowell, on the back, and hugged another individual from his legal team who fought for him.

Multiple reports indicate that Hunter Biden did not believe he lied on his form because he hadn’t yet accepted that he was an addict. The truth came out in the trial with witness testimony from his sister-in-law turned lover, Hallie Biden.

Hallie Biden, the widow, of Hunter’s brother Beau, testified in court that she knew of Hunter’s drug use as he was the one that introduced her to drugs. She was also the one who initially found the gun and attempted to dispose of it in the dumpster at Janssen’s Market located at, 3801 Kennett Pike, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Video surveillance confirmed her story, along with testimony from Edward Banner, who was the retiree who found Hunter Biden’s Colt Cobra revolver in the dumpster.

Reports indicate that Biden should be sentenced for his crimes in the next 120 days.

Special Counsel David C. Weiss made the following announcement in a press release dated September 14, 2023. The full text may be found on the D.O.J. website.

“A federal grand jury returned an indictment today charging Robert Hunter Biden (Hunter Biden) with three felony firearm offenses.

According to the indictment, Hunter purchased a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver from a federally licensed firearms dealer on Oct. 12, 2018. When purchasing a firearm, a prospective purchaser must fill out a Firearm Transaction Record, ATF Form 4473, and certify that all his or her answers on the form are true and correct.

As alleged in count one of the indictment, Hunter knowingly made a false written statement on Form 4473, intended and likely to deceive the dealer he purchased the firearm from, when he certified that he was not an unlawful user of, or addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance. In, fact, he knew that statement was false, according to the indictment.

In count two of the indictment, Hunter is alleged to have knowingly made a false statement and representation to a federally licensed firearms dealer with, respect to, information the dealer is required to keep under federal law.

Count three of the indictment alleges that during an 11-day-period, between Oct. 12 and Oct. 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm while knowing he was an unlawful user of or addicted to any stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance, in violation of federal law.

Hunter Biden is charged with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

This is not the end of the legal battles for Hunter Biden. A new trial begins in the state of California over failure to pay $1.4 million in taxes.