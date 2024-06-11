SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 10, the San Francisco Police Department announced that they have located the dog and the dog owner in a biting incident that transpired in May 2024.

The SFPD reported on May 23, at approximately 4 p.m., a reporting party responded to Northern Station to file a report regarding a dog bite incident.

The reporting party advised that on May 22, at approximately 5:05 p.m. near the 2700 block of Lombard Street, their child was attacked by a dog while walking with a caregiver. The child was later transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The reporting party advised that the other involved parties did not provide any identification or contact information at the time of the incident.

The SFPD Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit took the lead in the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, the dog owners and dog, who reside in San Francisco, were identified and located. On June 6, the owners were cited by Animal Care and Control for failure to provide information after a dog bite (39a) and failure to report a dog bite to the Department of Animal Care and Control (39b) of the San Francisco Health Code.

A hearing will be held in the near future to determine the next steps in this case. The SFPD Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit investigates an estimated 600-800 dog bite incidents annually.