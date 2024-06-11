SAN FRANCISCO—On June 6, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office revealed in a press release that Ronald Butera, 46, of San Francisco and Robert Pritchard, 46, of San Francisco, have been charged in connection to narcotics trafficking in the Mission District.

The San Francisco Police Department seized approximately nine pounds of narcotics and over $630,000 in US currency from the pair when they were arrested on May 30. Both men were scheduled to be arraigned on June 4.

Pritchard is charged with three counts of possession for sale of ketamine (H&S 11379.2), one count of possession for sale of cocaine (H&S 11351), one count of possession for sale of MDMA (H&S 11378) and one count of loitering to commit controlled substance act offenses (H&S 11352(a)). Butera is charged with one count of possession for sale of cocaine (H&S 11351), and one count of loitering to commit controlled substance act offenses (H&S 11352(a)).

According to court records, at the conclusion of a SFPD investigation on May 30, an undercover officer walked up to the RV parked at 17th Street and Shotwell Street and asked Pritchard for ketamine. He then allegedly offered the undercover officer 0.5 grams of ketamine for $40. Prosecutors allege that once the deal was agreed to, Butera gave Pritchard the ketamine, who exchanged it with the officer for $40. The SF Police Department arrested Pritchard and Butera and seized $630,240 in cash, over 4 pounds of Ketamine, over 4 pounds of Cocaine, and more than one pound of MDMA.

The next court date for Butera is June 17, for the preliminary hearing in this matter. The SF District Attorney’s Office moved to have him detained pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. The court set no bail for him. Prior to arraignment, the court set bail in the amount of $25,000 for Pritchard, which he made and was subsequently released. He did not appear for arraignment and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

While charges were filed, the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.