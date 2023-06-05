COLORADO SPRINGS, CO—On June 1, President Joe Biden, 80, took a fall following his commencement speech at the United States Air Force Academy’s 2023 graduation in Falcon Stadium in El Paso County, Colorado. As the President turned to walk back to his seat, he tripped and fell to the ground. He has fallen several times since taking his oath of office in January 2021.

Secret Service agents got Biden back on his feet and helped him back to his seat. Reports indicate that Biden was still on stage after his speech, helping to hand out diplomas.

“He’s fine,” Ben LaBolt, the White House communications Director, said in a tweet Thursday afternoon. “There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.”

Biden made light of his tumble saying, “I got sandbagged.”

Questions have arisen of Biden’s ability to serve as the Democratic nominee for President in 2024. In addition, to his stumbles, Biden has had some bouts of confusion while speaking.

During the commencement ceremony, Biden spoke of the soon-to-come, flyover historically done by The Blue Angels. The POTUS asked the graduating cadets, “Who are those guys that fly over shortly?”

“This year’s graduating class is among the most diverse in academy history. You’re graduating the highest percentage of women. By the way, I met with the — who are those guys that fly over shortly? You’ve heard of them, haven’t you,” Biden stated during the speech.

On May 19, Biden visited and toured the 1,400-year-old Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island. He was there for G7 Summit which is an intergovernmental political forum of world leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, The United Kingdom, and the United States.

There was a railing on the stairway that Biden did not use. The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, helped the President of the United States navigate the stairs.

On February 22, Biden was leaving Warsaw, Poland where he again met with world leaders. He was quoted as saying, there were “Hard and bitter days ahead,” and that the United States, “Would not waiver.” While the leader of the free world was boarding Air Force One to leave, he stumbled up the steps.

In July 2022, the POTUS was riding his bike at Rehoboth Beach, in his home state of Delaware when he fell. Reports indicate the shoe clips on his bike had recently been removed.

On March 19, 2021, Biden, 78, was en route to Georgia and began to jog up the steps of Air Force One. He tripped three times before making it to the top of the stairs where he then turned to salute.