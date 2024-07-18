SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, July 15, 2024, the SFDA’s Office revealed that Najee Barrow, 25 was convicted after a trial by jury for a violent attack that occurred in the Ingleside District. He was convicted of one count of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place (PC 25850(a)), one count of possessing a firearm by a person who has been convicted of a felony (PC 29800(a)(1)), one count of possessing a firearm within ten years of a misdemeanor (PC 29805(a)), and one count of firearm possession by individuals who have been adjudged wards of the juvenile court (PC 29820(b)).

Barrow was also convicted of one count of assault with the intent of committing an act of violence (PC 240), one count of drawing a firearm in a threatening manner (PC 417(a)(2)(B)), and one count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer (PC 148(a)(1)).

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, on November 20, 2022, the victim was at a grocery store on Holloway and Brighton picking up snacks before his shift at McDonald’s on Ocean Avenue. While the victim was standing by the cash register, Barrow entered the store and without provocation, chased him, cornering him in an aisle and assaulting him with punches and kicks.

A week later, on November 27, 2022, the defendant went to the victim’s workplace with a Glock firearm, seeking the victim. On November 30, 2022, after resisting arrest, officers detained Barrow, finding a Glock firearm in his backpack.

The case was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Samantha Adhikari, with help from District Attorney Investigators Glen Pon and Alex Nocon as well as paralegals Sara Wong and Rayna Bryan, interns Nasim Rezai and Ted Leung and IT Support from Noaeh Pinaire, Leland Chan, and Ada Yu. Victim Advocate Ruben Marquez worked closely with the victim throughout the pendency of this case. The case was successfully prosecuted based on a thorough investigation by the San Francisco Police Department’s Ingleside Station’s Community Violence Reduction Team.

“The victim of a completely unprovoked attack continued to be victimized by the defendant’s threatening conduct even after the initial incident,” said Assistant District Attorney Samantha Adhikari. “I hope this verdict provides him with some justice. I am grateful to the jury for holding the defendant accountable for his violent conduct.”

Barrow is currently in custody and sentencing is scheduled for July 30, 2024.