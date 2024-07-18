SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, July 12, the SF District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Jamall Ali Blue, 37, was charged in connection to a kidnapping at the Powell Street BART Station on July 10. Blue was scheduled to be arraigned on July 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Department 10 at the Hall of Justice. He is charged with one count of kidnapping by force or fear (PC 207(a)) and one count of sexual battery (PC 243.4(e)(1)). The District Attorney’s Office moved to have him detained pending trial due to the public safety risk he poses.

According to BART Police, on July 1, at approximately 8 p.m., BART Police officers received a call regarding a juvenile female victim who was forcibly removed from the Powell Street Station by an adult male and pulled into a vehicle. Witness statements confirmed the initial report and surveillance video from Powell Street Station showed the incident, including Blue allegedly forcibly removing a female victim from the station. At about 3 a.m., the San Francisco Police Department located the suspect and an associated vehicle. BART police took Blue into custody.

Although charges have been filed, the case is still under investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the BART Police Department Tip Line at (510) 464-7000 or text BART Police at (510)-200-0992.