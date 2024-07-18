SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 16, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed that they are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an aggravated assault of a cognitively impaired individual.

The SFPD reported on July 5, at approximately 1 a.m., officers were flagged down on the 2300 block of Buchanan Street on a report of a person down. The adult male victim was unconscious and suffering from life-threatening injuries, including a fractured skull. Officers rendered aid and medics transported the victim to a local hospital.

The victim was able to provide a video he took of the incident to investigators. The video showed the unknown male suspect blocking a Waymo vehicle and shouting at the vehicle. The Waymo vehicle was occupied by a passenger, with whom the victim spoke to. This passenger is unidentified at this time.

After several minutes, the victim informs the suspect he should allow the car to leave. The suspect moves away from the car and lunges at the victim, causing the victim to fall. The suspect lunges again and the victim falls to the ground again, at which point the suspect assaults the victim.

According to the victim’s family, the victim is cognitively impaired and is visibly disabled.

The SFPD General Work Detail took over the investigation and is seeking help from the public in identifying and locating the suspect involved in this incident.

The suspect is described as a male adult, approximately 25 to 30 years old, medium complexion with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark backward baseball cap, black jacket, blue shirt, light blue jeans, white sneakers, and carrying a white bag.

Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

https://vimeo.com/983242878/2378eb5108?share=copy