SAN FRANCISCO—According to data published by Public Comment on November 17, nearly 90,000 San Francisco households have left the region since March 2020.

The newly released data comes after an August 2020 report by Zillow that noted people are leaving San Francisco than entering and more than twice the number of homes are on the market compared to 2019.

The data comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has left more than 270,000 Americans dead, with 160 deaths in San Francisco.

Public Comment used data from the United States Postal Service, which received “124,131 change of address requests originating in San Francisco zip codes between March and November 2020.”

Households can be defined as either a couple, a family, or one person. Individuals leaving the region have relocated to Las Vegas, Denver and Florida.

The months of July, August, and September were the highest with people leaving San Francisco. The months of March, April, and May saw the lowest numbers of people leaving the city.

Technology executives within the last few years have left the region, including Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, who relocated to Los Angeles in 2018.

On the same day Public Comment released their report, tech executive Keith Rabois announced that he was moving from San Francisco to Florida.

The U.S. Census Bureau stated that as of July 1, 2019, the population of San Francisco was more than 880,000.