SAN FRANCISCO—The city’s newest tower, Mira, stands 400 feet and 40-stories high. In July 2020, the property was granted a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) allowing new residents to start moving in.

The tower features large bay windows spiraling up the facade that offer views of the Bay Bridge and San Francisco Bay. The Architect firm Studio Gang worked to “evolve the classic bay window, a familiar feature of San Francisco’s early houses, reimagining it in a high-rise context.”

The block was previously zoned with a height restriction of 300 feet. A rezoning was granted after a comprehensive evaluation of the tower’s shadow impact and the real estate developer, Tishman Speyer, resolved to set aside 40% of the condominiums at “below market rate”.

Construction ran a little over 2 years from early 2017 to late 2019. Upon completion, Curbed, a real estate blog network, named it one of the the Bay Area’s 10 most important buildings of the past decade.

The tower is located at 280 Spear Street and offers 392 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury condominiums. Amenities include valet parking for 340 cars, parking for 150 bicycles, a rooftop deck, private dining, Jay Wright-designed fitness center, a children’s play room, and street level retail.