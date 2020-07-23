BERKELEY—Due to the current increase in cases of COVID-19, UC Berkeley announced that all classes would be taught online at the start of the coming fall semester. The statement says that even though the school may prepare hybrid-learning model instructions when the situation improves, students won’t need to attend in-person classes.

According to data from the Alameda County COVID-19 dashboard on July 21, a total of 9,383 patients have tested positive, and more than 160 people have died. Over 170 people have been hospitalized.

If conditions allow, the university will prioritize holding a few in-person classes that reap significant benefit from face-to-face instruction.

On-campus housing will be single-occupancy, and students will be required to quarantine after receiving positive COVID-19 test results. Students will not be allowed to hold parties and to gather on campus after the semester starts.

According to UC Berkeley health officials, due to summer fraternity parties, there was an outbreak of 47 new coronavirus cases.