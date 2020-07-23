SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday August 28, 2020 Metallica’s S&M2 album will be released featuring their live performance with the “The San Francisco Symphony.” The concert took place at San Francisco’s new Chase Center, an 18,000-plus seat venue in Mission Bay on September 6 and 9, 2019.

On June 10, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich announced on the Jimmy Kimmel Show that the band would be releasing the concert in multiple formats. The formats include 2xCD, DVD, Blu-ray, colored vinyl 4Xlp and a Deluxe box set will be released on Friday August 28, 2020. Pre-ordering options for the album and wearable merchandise reflecting the concert has been released on Metallica’s website as well.

A couple months after the Symphony concert performance, the film version of the concert was released to 3,700 cinemas worldwide. On October 30, 2019 the box office had grossed $5.5 million with just one night of airing. With having box office success, the band announced that the concert film will be released again this year on Friday October 9th.

At the performance, Ulrich, drummer for Metallica, sat center stage on a purple double bass Tama kit. With the “San Francisco Symphony” seated around the edges of a centered stage, a tribute to late bass player Cliff Burton was performed during their 150-minute concert. Burton was a member of Metallica from 1982 to 1986. Burton passed on after their tour bus crashed in Kronoberg County in southern Sweden in 1986.

During their two-night performance the Symphony band played classics Metallica songs such as: Enter Sandman, Master of Puppets, The Call of Ktulu and The Unforgiven.