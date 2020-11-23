SAN FRANCISCO—Ten San Francisco residents had the opportunity to climb a new rope course on Saturday, November 21 at John McLaren Park.

Did we say ropes course!?! Ten San Franciscans stepped out of their comfort zones and into the treetops at McLaren Park today, climbing, balancing and leaping their way through opening day at a new ropes challenge course. The course is in partnership with @OutwardBoundCA pic.twitter.com/tzyf4eof8t — SF Rec and Park (@RecParkSF) November 21, 2020

The San Francisco Rec and Park partnered with Outward Bound California, a non-profit organization that provides children and young adults with the necessary human interaction to build social skills and confidence. They put together free ‘community days.’

The rope course features nine high climbing activities where participants will be suspended in the air with a harness to perform challenges. Another group will be on the ground performing different tasks to “develop confidence, team cohesion, and leadership.”

“This is a huge step toward our mission of increasing equitable access to all of the benefits of meaningful outdoor experiences and programming, providing students from District 10 and beyond an opportunity to become stewards of nature,” said OBCA in a public statement.

This event is the first of four free community days for the park. Community days have been designed for the residents of southwest San Francisco.

Visit https://www.outwardboundcalifornia.org/programs/challenge-course/ to be put on the waitlist for notifications about the free community days, or to schedule a school group visit to the rope course.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health and Safety approved the San Francisco Recreation and Parks to move forward with allowing public access to the rope course as long as residents work in small groups.