OAKLAND—On December 10, an interview with California Governor, Gavin Newsom on the Ezra Klein Show. Klein, pulled from another interview Newsom had with Michael Savage in an episode entitled, “This is Gavin Newsom,” questioning the Governor about California’s challenges with homelessness.



The conservative talk show host challenged Newsom on the issue of homelessness reminding him of when a photo of a San Francisco man, presumed to be homeless defecated in public. The photo was used and reused by writers attempting to give a visual on the homeless crisis in California.



…” that, was the end of San Francisco not only for me, but for the whole city,” Klein stated.



Newsom admitted that as far as affordability goes, “he’s 100 percent right,” and “The poster child of our failure as a state is the issue of poverty that’s out on the streets and the sidewalks as it relates to encampments and homelessness.”



Newsom when on to say, “It’s been the original sin going back decades. Housing, period, full stop” …. Governor Newsom said that “Original sin in California is NIMBYism,” [Not in My Back Yard].



Newsom said that 110,000 affordable housing units were completed last year. Klen did not challenge him on that number. NIMBY may have been how Santa Monicans reacted when some of the most expensive property in the state, if not the country was reportedly used to house mentally unstable homeless people. Two facilities were recently shut down, but it was due to the conditions, not the reaction of the neighbors.



Newsom became Governor on January 7, 2019. He is currently serving his last term. During that time, he spent an estimated $25 million on suing the President of the United States.



According to the press releases issued by California Governor Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta, together, they have spent most of their time in office suing President Trump. This is what they are reporting on. Now, Bonta is hinting at a run for Governor.



Over the last six years, he also has served as sort of surrogate of others, a team player, if you will, in the Democrat party. He hits the campaign trail for his fellow democrats.



While in office, the homeless crisis has been at an all-time high. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021, government shutdowns, wildfires and devastation in the state that then led to mudslides, and street closures. and the Bird Flu (H5NI Avian Influenza) in 2024.



Newsom spoke in the interview of a mass exodus. That was during the shutdowns when people lost their businesses and livelihoods. Many moved to Texas, Florida, and other conservative areas that remained open during that time.



In a recent Fox News digital interview, Hollywood action star, Lorenzo Lamas was probed for his thoughts on the possibility of Governor Newsom running for President to which Lamas replied, “A President Newsom? God forbid.” Lamas has spoken openly about Newsom before, describing his impact on California as, “Nothing short of devastating.”