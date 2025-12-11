San Francisco, CA – In the early hours of Thursday, December 11, 2025, a pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck and transported to the hospital, according to NBC Bay Area.

The San Francisco Police Department reports that the accident took place around 4:00 AM near the intersection of Gough and Grove streets in the Hayes Valley neighborhood.

Authorities say a Recology garbage truck struck a pedestrian near a crosswalk. Emergency personnel responded quickly, transporting the injured individual to a hospital. The condition of the victim has not been immediately released.

Recology stated that safety is their top priority and that the company is cooperating fully with the police investigation. CHP Fatal and San Francisco police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Duty of Care Toward Pedestrians

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, who are particularly vulnerable in traffic accidents. This responsibility includes being vigilant for pedestrians near the roadway and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim to ensure they get proper medical treatment and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

Personal Injury Claims

After a traffic accident, victims and their families often deal with unexpected financial burdens, such as medical bills, lost income, and, in the worst cases, burial costs. A Personal Injury Claim allows accident victims to hold the at-fault party financially responsible for their cost of care.

