MALIBU—On December 10, Luis Alberto Melo Correa, 60, Ramona Del Rosario Silva Gacitua, 47, and Maria Del Milagro Hernandez Puig, 66 were arrested by deputies of Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. Reports indicate that the suspects involved were in a trans-national theft ring.

The wallet was initially stolen from a woman at Whole Foods located in a strip mall 700 block of North Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks.

The following information came directly from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Roster.

Melo Correa, from Chile, is being detained at Ventura County Main Jail located at 800 S. Victoria Avenue in Ventura. His bail amount has been set at $150,000.

His charges are as follows:

Code:PC Sec:459

Level:Felony

BURGLARY: SECOND DEGREE

Code:PC Sec:182(a)(1)

Level:Felony

Conspiracy To Commit A Crime

Code:PC Sec:530.5(a)

Level:Felony

Identity Theft – Obtain Credit with Other’s Identification

Code:PC Sec:459

Level:Felony

Commercial Burglary Over $950

Ramona Del Rosario Silva Gacitua, from Chile, is being detained at Todd Road Jail located at 600 Todd Road in Santa Paula.

Code:PC Sec:530.5(a) $150,000 Bail

Level:Felony,

Identity Theft – Obtain Credit with Other’s Identification

Code:PC Sec:182(a)(1)

Level:Felony

Conspiracy To Commit A Crime

Code:PC Sec:459

Level:Felony

Commercial Burglary Over $950

Code:PC Sec:459

Level:Felony

Burglary

Code:PC Sec:182(a)(1) $175,000 Bail

Level:Felony

Conspiracy To Commit A Crime

Code:PC Sec:484G

Level:Misdemeanor

THEFT BY USE OF ACCESS CARD INFORMATION

Code:PC Sec:530.5(a)

Level:Felony

Identity Theft – Obtain Credit with Other’s Identification

Code:PC Sec:368(d)

Level:Misdemeanor

Identity Theft from Elder or Dependent Adult

Code:PC Sec:487(a) $200,000 Bail

Level:Felony

Grand Theft Embezzlement

Code:PC Sec:182(a)(1)

Level:Felony

Conspiracy to Commit A Crime

Code:PC Sec:487(a) $150,000 Bail

Level:Misdemeanor

Grand Theft Embezzlement

Code:PC Sec:368(D)(1)

Level:Misdemeanor

THFT ELDR/DEPN ADLT -$950

Code:PC Sec:484g(a)

Level:Misdemeanor

Grand Theft

Hernandez Puig, from Uruguay, is being detained at Todd Road Jail. Bail was set at $150,000. The charges were listed on the Ventura County Inmate Roster and are as follows.

Code:PC Sec:530.5(a)

Level:Felony

Identity Theft – Obtain Credit with Other’s Identification

Code:PC Sec:182(a)(1)

Level:Felony

Conspiracy To Commit A Crime

Code:PC Sec:459