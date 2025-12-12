MALIBU—On December 10, Luis Alberto Melo Correa, 60, Ramona Del Rosario Silva Gacitua, 47, and Maria Del Milagro Hernandez Puig, 66 were arrested by deputies of Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. Reports indicate that the suspects involved were in a trans-national theft ring.
The wallet was initially stolen from a woman at Whole Foods located in a strip mall 700 block of North Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks.
The following information came directly from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Roster.
Melo Correa, from Chile, is being detained at Ventura County Main Jail located at 800 S. Victoria Avenue in Ventura. His bail amount has been set at $150,000.
His charges are as follows:
Code:PC Sec:459
Level:Felony
BURGLARY: SECOND DEGREE
Code:PC Sec:182(a)(1)
Level:Felony
Conspiracy To Commit A Crime
Code:PC Sec:530.5(a)
Level:Felony
Identity Theft – Obtain Credit with Other’s Identification
Code:PC Sec:459
Level:Felony
Commercial Burglary Over $950
Ramona Del Rosario Silva Gacitua, from Chile, is being detained at Todd Road Jail located at 600 Todd Road in Santa Paula.
Code:PC Sec:530.5(a) $150,000 Bail
Level:Felony,
Identity Theft – Obtain Credit with Other’s Identification
Code:PC Sec:182(a)(1)
Level:Felony
Conspiracy To Commit A Crime
Code:PC Sec:459
Level:Felony
Commercial Burglary Over $950
Code:PC Sec:459
Level:Felony
Burglary
Code:PC Sec:182(a)(1) $175,000 Bail
Level:Felony
Conspiracy To Commit A Crime
Code:PC Sec:484G
Level:Misdemeanor
THEFT BY USE OF ACCESS CARD INFORMATION
Code:PC Sec:530.5(a)
Level:Felony
Identity Theft – Obtain Credit with Other’s Identification
Code:PC Sec:368(d)
Level:Misdemeanor
Identity Theft from Elder or Dependent Adult
Code:PC Sec:487(a) $200,000 Bail
Level:Felony
Grand Theft Embezzlement
Code:PC Sec:182(a)(1)
Level:Felony
Conspiracy to Commit A Crime
Code:PC Sec:487(a) $150,000 Bail
Level:Misdemeanor
Grand Theft Embezzlement
Code:PC Sec:368(D)(1)
Level:Misdemeanor
THFT ELDR/DEPN ADLT -$950
Code:PC Sec:484g(a)
Level:Misdemeanor
Grand Theft
Hernandez Puig, from Uruguay, is being detained at Todd Road Jail. Bail was set at $150,000. The charges were listed on the Ventura County Inmate Roster and are as follows.
Code:PC Sec:530.5(a)
Level:Felony
Identity Theft – Obtain Credit with Other’s Identification
Code:PC Sec:182(a)(1)
Level:Felony
Conspiracy To Commit A Crime
Code:PC Sec:459