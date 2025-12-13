SAN FRANCISCO—For a status and prehearing conference, Hai Van Le’s next court appearance will be held on Monday, December 22.

On Wednesday, December 10, 48-year-old Le was arraigned in an Ingleside District fatal hit-and-run, pleading innocent to all charges, denying all allegations. Le’s charged with murder, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol causing injury, DUI causing injury with a blood alcohol level of .08% and leaving the scene of a crash.

The case is being handled by San Francisco’s District Attorney’s new Felony DUI Vertical Prosecution Unit, funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Administration.

Even though prosecutors wished Le remain in custody without bail, the court released him, ordered him to house arrest, wear an electronic monitor. The defendant is requested to have no contact with the victim’s family or not drink or do drugs and attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week. He isn’t allowed to apply for a passport or a visa.

On October 28, the victim was officially identified as 88-year-old Lau Sim Lui. The San Francisco Police Department was alerted to a hit-and-run accident in the Ingleside District at Ocean Avenue and Ashton Avenue at approximately 6:42 p.m. Officers found Lui on the east crosswalk pavement. Medics pronounced Lui dead at the scene at 6:47 p.m.

A witness provided dashcam footage, capturing Le’s vehicle waiting for a red light when it turned green, then his vehicle hit and drove over Lui, who was on the opposite sidewalk. Le’s brake lights were activated. The vehicle briefly slowed, continuing its way eastbound Ocean Avenue.

Later that evening, authorities located Le and his vehicle about a mile away on Shields Street. He was apprehended, booked into San Francisco County Jail on various charges.

If anyone has any further details on this case call or text the San Francisco Police Department’s Tip Line anonymously: (415) 575-4444 or Text-A-Tip at TIP411, beginning the message with ‘SFPD.’