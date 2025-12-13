SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco was given until the required date of Tuesday, June 30, 2026 to fully transition into receiving the new fire gear, which San Francisco Fire Department will meet ahead of its scheduled date.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025 is the targeted completion date of when the San Francisco Fire Department will receive their new cancer-free chemical gear for every frontline suppression member. In December 2025, the first shipment of the new non-PFAS gear from manufacturer, Fire-Dex, was delivered to San Francisco Fire Department.

In September 2025, California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law, which banned PFAS chemicals in firefighting uniforms statewide.

In October 2024, Milliken & Company introduced Milliken Assure™, a non-PFAS moisture barrier in firefighters’ turnout gear. In May 2024, San Francisco passed an ordinance, which banned the usage of PFAS chemicals or Per-and Polyfluoroalky Substances, a group of humanmade chemicals that are used in products making them resistant to stains, grease and water.

Since they do not easily break down, they are called ‘forever chemicals,’ building up in both our bodies and environment, which causes major health concerns like cancers and developmental delays.