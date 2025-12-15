BRENTWOOD—The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed on Sunday, December 14 that 2 people were found dead at the home of director Rob Reiner’s Brentwood estate.

The call was received after 3:38 p.m. on Sunday on South Chadbourne Ave. for medical assistance for a man and woman, 78 and 68. The Los Angeles Police Department arrived on the scene and have opened an investigation into the case.

The victims have not been identified publicly by authorities, but TMZ has confirmed that the bodies of the 2 individuals discovered in the home belong to Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner. TMZ reported that the victims sustained lacerations from a knife.

Rob is known for his role in the 1970s sitcom, “All in the Family” where he portrayed ‘Meathead’ alongside Carroll O’Connor, Jean Stapleton and Sally Struthers. The series ran from 1971-1979, and Rob won 2 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Rob made his directorial debut in 1984 with “This is Spinal Tap.”

His other film credits include: “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Misery,” “A Few Good Men,” “The American President,” “Ghosts of Mississippi” and most recently he director the 2025 flick, “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.” He also appeared in the Martin Scorsese film “The Wolf of Wall Street” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division is investigating the case.