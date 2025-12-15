SAN FRANCISCO—In December 2025, news reports highlight the courtroom attack, calling for stricter safety restrictions for the people who worked with the criminals after the violent attack against 75-year-old interpreter Kenneth Wright.

In late 2024, Gerardo Contreras, 37, had been apprehended and booked for felony charges, which are still pending in San Francisco. Contreras is charged with felony assault and inflicting injury on an elder or dependent adult in relation to the attack of the interpreter Wright.

On November 3, 2024, Contreras punched Wright while in courtroom for exiting charges two times in the face. He was not either handcuffed or shacked at the time of this incident.

In 2023, court records that were filed against Contreras showed that he had misdemeanor battery and child endangerment charges against him. In 2021, Contreras was shown on video attacking an Asian female police officer, which San Francisco Police Department described as a hate crime at the time.