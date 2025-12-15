SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) Fire Chief Dean Crispen officiated an emergency workers’ academy graduation ceremony on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 10 a.m. for the 28th H3L1 Emergency Medical Technician and 14th H3L2 Paramedic Class of the San Francisco Fire Department.

He sworn-in the 16 newest EMTs and one new Paramedic, using the Oath of Allegiance and then presented the certificates to the graduates.

The graduation ceremony was closed to the public at 1550 Evans Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124, but the media could have RSVP’d at firepio@sfgov.org , or it could be livestreamed at ttps://www.facebook.com/events/2812079458984953/ .

The newest members of the academy are 17 men and women with different levels of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) experience. The general age of Paramedic/EMT applicants is 20 at the time of appointment, but specific ages of the graduates has not been released yet to the public.

Members are from many different diverse backgrounds, which include secondary languages like Tagalog, Spanish and Korean. They also have various academic degrees in such fields like Liberal Arts, Forestry Management, Dance, Criminal Justice, Mechanical Engineering and Human Computer Interactions.

They completed a rigorous 13-week Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Academy training program. If anyone is interested in joining this program, information can be sought on their website at: https://sf-fire.org/.