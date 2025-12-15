SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, December 12, the San Francisco Fire Department battled a three-alarm blaze at 50 Golden Gate Avenue. Fire officials are investigating into the cause and origin of the fire.

Over 100 firefighters, more than 50 fire apparatus, police officers and additional city services responded to the scene. Due to the building’s age of construction, including many light wells, lath and plaster interiors, put that together with heavy fire conditions on the upper floors, the incident put traditional and aggressive firefighting tactics preserving the fire within the building.

As a result of heavy smoke, additional resources were called to the scene, increasing it to a three-alarm fire. The first-in companies noticed fire and smoke at 3:14 a.m.

By 4 p.m., 68 people were displaced and assisted by San Francisco Human Services Agency and the local Red Cross. There were no reports of any injuries during the fire.

There was one dog that was found healthy and alive during the blaze. During the initial response, many of the residents were rescued and two cats as well were saved during the second-alarm phase.