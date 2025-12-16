Santa Cruz County, CA – On the morning of Sunday, December 14, 2025, a man died after his truck left the roadway and struck a tree on Highway 17 south of Vine Hill Road, according to KSBW.

The victim, a 49-year-old man from San Jose, was driving a black 2025 Toyota Tacoma southbound when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle went off the road. The truck first struck a tree west of the southbound lanes, then continued southeast and collided with the center median before coming to rest in the northbound lanes.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and confirmed the driver had sustained fatal injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP noted that it is currently unknown whether alcohol or drugs played any role in the crash.

The incident prompted a temporary closure of the highway while authorities investigated and cleared the roadway. The road has since reopened. CHP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s Comparative Negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages.

You can learn more about California Wrongful Death Law on this page.