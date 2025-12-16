San Jose, CA – On the evening of Saturday, December 13, 2025, a man died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash on McCoy Avenue, according to NBC Bay Area.

San Jose Police Department officers responded to reports of a possible hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the 4900 block of McCoy Avenue at approximately 6:40 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a man with severe injuries. Emergency responders attempted to provide medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, and authorities have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved or identified a suspect. Police emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the vehicle or driver to contact the San Jose Police Department to assist with their efforts.

The incident prompted a temporary closure of the affected block while police and investigators documented the scene and collected evidence. The focus of the investigation continues to be on determining the cause of the collision and locating the driver responsible for the fatal crash.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, which includes being vigilant for those travelling by foot and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

Should the at-fault driver evade authorities, compensation might still be available through a family member’s uninsured driver coverage. Consulting with a personal injury attorney can help determine the best options in such cases.

